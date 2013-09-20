Bresette family civil lawsuit to go to trial in 2014

Luke Bresette was killed when the cabinet fell on top of him and his family. Source: WBRC video

A trial date has been set for the civil lawsuit filed against certain contractors for the Birmingham airport ater a child was killed there earlier this year.

Luke Bresette's family is suing various contractors over his death. The trial will begin November 3, 2014.

Bresette, 10, was killed when a flight status cabinet fell on him in March 2013. Several other family members were injured.

The case is shaping up to be very complex because several defendants are named. It remains to be seen if any of those defendants will be dropped before the trial.

The defendants expressed in court they are concerned preparing for the case could involve going through hundreds of thousands of pages of documents. Judge Tom King stood firm on the trial date, which pleased the plaintiffs.

King also says he plans to retire in January 2015 and he wants to make sure this complex case gets a judge that, as he put it, has gray hair and wrinkles.



Copyright 2013 WBRC. All rights reserved.

