Lyric Theatre's outside renovations to be unveiled in Oct.

Birmingham's Lyric Theatre is undergoing an extensive renovation. So far, the group behind the work has raised $5 million out of the $7 million needed to get it done.

The plans include restoring the outside of the theatre to its 1920's grandeur, renovating the lobby and auditorium, repairing the seating, stage, and restrooms, as well as the heating and cooling systems.

Tom Cosby, one of the leaders behind the "Save the Lyric" campaign, says the hope is that the Lyric will eventually host off-Broadway theatre shows, ballets and operas among other events.



The outside renovations to the Lyric is almost complete. On Oct. 4, REV Birmingham will hold a special unveiling of the outer part of the theatre, starting at dusk.

If you'd like to contribute to the project or find out more, visit www.lightupthelyric.com.

