FOX6 Weather Radio Wednesdays return

FOX6 Weather Radio Wednesdays are back!

The FOX6 team will be hosting events into next month to help you program your NOAA weather radio. If you don't already have a NOAA weather radio, you can purchase one at your local Walgreens. Our events will be held at the following locations:

September 25

Cullman Walgreens #11180

1700 2nd Ave. SW.

Cullman, AL 35055

256-734-7188



Southeast corner of US Hwy 31 & King Edward Street (Cherokee Avenue)

October 9

Ross Bridge Walgreens #12056

5271 Ross Bridge Pkwy.

Hoover, AL 35226

205-988-9013



Northwest corner of Ross Bridge Pkwy. (Deer Valley) & Highway 150

October 16

Tuscaloosa Walgreens #15448

3325 University Blvd. E.

Tuscaloosa, AL 35404

205-556-3800



Copyright 2013 WBRC. All rights reserved.

