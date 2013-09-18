FOX6 Weather Radio Wednesdays return

FOX6 Weather Radio Wednesdays are back!
The FOX6 team will be hosting events into next month to help you program your NOAA weather radio. If you don't already have a NOAA weather radio, you can purchase one at your local Walgreens. Our events will be held at the following locations:
September 25
Cullman Walgreens #11180
1700 2nd Ave. SW.
Cullman, AL 35055
256-734-7188
Southeast corner of US Hwy 31 & King Edward Street (Cherokee Avenue)
October 9
Ross Bridge Walgreens #12056
5271 Ross Bridge Pkwy.
Hoover, AL 35226
205-988-9013
Northwest corner of Ross Bridge Pkwy. (Deer Valley) & Highway 150
October 16
Tuscaloosa Walgreens #15448
3325 University Blvd. E.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
205-556-3800
