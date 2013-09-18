FOX6 Weather Radio Wednesdays return - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

FOX6 Weather Radio Wednesdays return

By Brianne Denley, Digital Content Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

FOX6 Weather Radio Wednesdays are back!

The FOX6 team will be hosting events into next month to help you program your NOAA weather radio. If you don't already have a NOAA weather radio, you can purchase one at your local Walgreens. Our events will be held at the following locations:

September 25

Cullman Walgreens #11180

1700 2nd Ave. SW.
Cullman, AL 35055
256-734-7188

Southeast corner of US Hwy 31 & King Edward Street (Cherokee Avenue)

October 9

Ross Bridge Walgreens #12056

5271 Ross Bridge Pkwy.
Hoover, AL 35226
205-988-9013

Northwest corner of Ross Bridge Pkwy. (Deer Valley) & Highway 150

October 16

Tuscaloosa Walgreens #15448

3325 University Blvd. E.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
205-556-3800

