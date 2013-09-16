Trial date set for pastor charged with wife's murder

Terry Greer's trial will begin on April 14, 2014. He is charged with killing his wife Lisa in their Gardendale home. Source: WBRC video

The trial date has been set for Terry Greer, the Gardendale pastor charged with killing his wife earlier this year.

Greer is accused of shooting his wife Lisa and their 18-year-old daughter Suzanna in their home on January 10. Suzanna reportedly wrestled the gun away from her father and ran to a neighbor's house for help.

Police officers arrived to the Greer home to find the pastor in his bathroom, stabbing himself repeatedly with a kitchen knife. He was restrained and all three family members were taken to the hospital for treatment. Greer's wife died of her injuries at the hospital and his daughter Suzanna survived.

Greer spent nearly two months in the hospital recovering from his self-inflicted stab wounds before being booked into the medical floor of the Jefferson County Jail on March 4.

Today, Greer's trial date was set for April 14, 2014.

Greer's attorney Henry Lagman said he wants Greer to be evaluated by his own mental health expert. The judge granted the motion, but said Greer would have to hire off-duty sheriff's deputies to keep him in custody while he leaves the jail for six to eight hours to go to the doctor's office.

The state has also asked that Greer be evaluated by their mental health expert. The judge said Greer must undergo a mental health evaluation before he will consider a $75,000 bond.

Greer has not yet been granted bond because the District Attorney believed he could be a danger to himself.

Greer served as the senior pastor at Gardendale-Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church. Lagman said that Greer was mentally in a dark place at the time of the crime, and his wife Lisa was trying to get her husband help.

The attorney said Greer was admitted to a psychiatric ward at Brookwood Hospital in December 2012 and was released on Christmas day. The shooting happened 16 days later.

The subject of text messages and emails between Terry Greer and his wife Lisa were also brought up today in court. There are reportedly 6,000 pages worth of electronic communication between the couple, and some of it will likely be used as evidence by the defense.

When Greer's attorney Henry Lagman was asked if he was pleased with Monday's ruling, he declined to comment.



