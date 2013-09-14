Buttermilk fried chicken and green goddess macaroni salad

MENU

makes 4 to 6 servings

the soak

1 1/4 cups whole buttermilk

2 eggs

1/3 cup minced vidalia onion

2 Tbsp minced garlic

1 1/2 tsp creole seasoning

1 {3 to 3 1/2 lb} whole chicken, cut up

{have the butcher cut up a whole chicken for you}

combine the buttermilk & next 4 ingredients in a large bowl

immerse the chicken pieces & refrigerate 1 hour

the dredge

2 1/2 cups ap flour

1 Tbsp creole seasoning

1 tsp each chili powder, paprika, black pepper

whisk together all ingredients for the dredging mixture in a medium bowl

the hot oil

2 {48-oz} bottles veg oil

heat the oil to 325 degrees in a Dutch oven

{use a candy thermometer check the oil temp}

the frying

once the oil temperature begins to get close to 325 degrees, set up your dredging post

remove the chicken from the buttermilk mixture & hold onto it

dredge the chicken pieces in the flour mixture

toss back into the buttermilk mixture

then coat again in the flour mixture

{yes, we're double dipping... crispy, yummy, good}

fry the chicken pieces in batches & fry like pieces & sizes together

wings & drumsticks

10 to 12 minutes or until a {digital probe} thermometer registers 180 degrees

breasts & thighs

15 to 20 minutes or until a {digital probe} thermometer registers 180 degrees

the oil temperature will drop once you add the chicken pieces

turn often using long handled tongs

be sure the temperature has a chance to return to 325 degrees between batches

remove the chicken pieces from the grease

let stand on a wire rack over a paper towel lined half-sheet pan

{sprinkle w/ additional creole seasoning if you want to}

keep the chicken warm in a 200 degree oven up to 45 minutes before serving

testing note

Tony Chachere's is great for seasoning fried foods

b/c all of the good secret ingredients are in the bottle

{delicious cold}

Green Goddess Macaroni Salad

makes 10 servings

1 {16-oz} box corkscrew pasta

1 recipe Basil Green Goddess Dressing

8 Oscar Mayer bacon slices, cooked & cut into thirds

a handful of coarsely chopped parsley leaves

kosher salt & pepper to taste

cook pasta according to package directions

drain & run under cold water until cool

toss pasta in 1 1/2 cups Basil Green Goddess Dressing

{refrigerate until ready to serve}

drizzle & toss w/ remaining dressing

sprinkle w/ bacon & parsley

season generously w/ salt & pepper

taste & adjust seasonings

{delicious w/ ripe grape tomatoes}

pretty presentation

mound the salad high up over the rim so it doesn't get lost in the bowl

you'll want to choose a something slightly smaller than you may think you need

apply this concept to potato salad, chicken salad & the like

Basil Green Goddess Dressing

makes 2 cups

1 1/3 cups Hellmann's mayonnaise

1/2 cup packed fresh basil leaves

a handful of fresh parsley leaves

4 green onions, sliced

the juice of a lemon

2 small garlic cloves, pressed

3 Tbsp whole buttermilk

2 tsp anchovy paste

pulse all ingredients in a food processor until thoroughly blended

{about a minute or so}

season generously w/ kosher salt & pepper to taste

{considered by some to be the original ranch dressing}