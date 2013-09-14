Buttermilk fried chicken and green goddess macaroni salad

MENU
Buttermilk Lipstick Recipe Links:
Buttermilk Fried Chicken
makes 4 to 6 servings
the soak
1 1/4 cups whole buttermilk
2 eggs
1/3 cup minced vidalia onion
2 Tbsp minced garlic
1 1/2 tsp creole seasoning
1 {3 to 3 1/2 lb} whole chicken, cut up
{have the butcher cut up a whole chicken for you}
combine the buttermilk & next 4 ingredients in a large bowl
immerse the chicken pieces & refrigerate 1 hour
the dredge
2 1/2 cups ap flour
1 Tbsp creole seasoning
1 tsp each chili powder, paprika, black pepper
whisk together all ingredients for the dredging mixture in a medium bowl
the hot oil
2 {48-oz} bottles veg oil
heat the oil to 325 degrees in a Dutch oven
{use a candy thermometer check the oil temp}
the frying
once the oil temperature begins to get close to 325 degrees, set up your dredging post
remove the chicken from the buttermilk mixture & hold onto it
dredge the chicken pieces in the flour mixture
toss back into the buttermilk mixture
then coat again in the flour mixture
{yes, we're double dipping... crispy, yummy, good}
fry the chicken pieces in batches & fry like pieces & sizes together
wings & drumsticks
10 to 12 minutes or until a {digital probe} thermometer registers 180 degrees
breasts & thighs
15 to 20 minutes or until a {digital probe} thermometer registers 180 degrees
the oil temperature will drop once you add the chicken pieces
turn often using long handled tongs
be sure the temperature has a chance to return to 325 degrees between batches
remove the chicken pieces from the grease
let stand on a wire rack over a paper towel lined half-sheet pan
{sprinkle w/ additional creole seasoning if you want to}
keep the chicken warm in a 200 degree oven up to 45 minutes before serving
testing note
Tony Chachere's is great for seasoning fried foods
b/c all of the good secret ingredients are in the bottle
{delicious cold}
Green Goddess Macaroni Salad
makes 10 servings
1 {16-oz} box corkscrew pasta
1 recipe Basil Green Goddess Dressing
8 Oscar Mayer bacon slices, cooked & cut into thirds
a handful of coarsely chopped parsley leaves
kosher salt & pepper to taste
cook pasta according to package directions
drain & run under cold water until cool
toss pasta in 1 1/2 cups Basil Green Goddess Dressing
{refrigerate until ready to serve}
drizzle & toss w/ remaining dressing
sprinkle w/ bacon & parsley
season generously w/ salt & pepper
taste & adjust seasonings
{delicious w/ ripe grape tomatoes}
pretty presentation
mound the salad high up over the rim so it doesn't get lost in the bowl
you'll want to choose a something slightly smaller than you may think you need
apply this concept to potato salad, chicken salad & the like
Basil Green Goddess Dressing
makes 2 cups
1 1/3 cups Hellmann's mayonnaise
1/2 cup packed fresh basil leaves
a handful of fresh parsley leaves
4 green onions, sliced
the juice of a lemon
2 small garlic cloves, pressed
3 Tbsp whole buttermilk
2 tsp anchovy paste
pulse all ingredients in a food processor until thoroughly blended
{about a minute or so}
season generously w/ kosher salt & pepper to taste
{considered by some to be the original ranch dressing}
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.