BFD responds to materials fire in northeast Birmingham

This is an image of the materials fire in northeast Birmingham, in the 2000 block of Vanderbilt Road. Source: Aaron Lee/WBRC

Large plumes of smoke can be seen coming from a materials fire that broke out this afternoon in northeast Birmingham.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are responding to a fire in the 2000 block of Vanderbilt Road. The area is just north of I-20 near the Tallapoosa Street exit close to some railroad tracks.

Battalion Chief C.W. Mardis says 40-50 junk cars caught fire at Steel City Recycling. Mardis says the fire was likely sparked from the shredding process, igniting leftover fumes in the cars' gas tanks. He says one car started to burn and spread to the other cars.

There are no reported injuries.



FOX6 News has a crew headed to the scene. We will update this story with more information as it comes in.



