Buffalo chicken wontons, M&M cookies, and sweet tea margaritas

Tide and Tigers Today Tailgating recipes from Aug. 31, 2013



The Appetizer

Buffalo Chicken Wontons with High End Ranch Dipping Sauce

makes about 2 dozen

1 1/2 cups shredded & chopped deli-roasted chicken

1/2 {8-oz} package cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup Louisiana Hot Sauce

1/2 cup blue cheese crumbles

1 green onion, sliced

26 wonton wrappers

1 {48-oz} bottle veg oil

High End Ranch Dipping Sauce

baby carrots * celery sticks

The Filling

combine the chicken & next 4 ingredients in a medium bowl

place the wonton wrappers {about 6 at a time} on a cutting board

portion 2 tsp filling in the center of each wrapper

{do not over fill}

moisten edges w/ water & fold in half

{dip your fingers in a small bowl of water or use a pastry brush}

press the edges real good w/ your fingers to seal

{you don't want a blow out while they're frying}

place on a parchment paper-lined half-sheet pan & cover w/ plastic wrap

repeat w/ remaining filling & wrappers

refrigerate up to a day ahead before frying

The Frying

heat the oil to 365 degrees in a Dutch oven & fry the wontons in batches

about 2 minutes per side or until golden brown

{attach a candy thermometer to the side to monitor temperature}

remove them from the grease & place on a wire rack in a half-sheet pan

keep warm in a 200 degree oven up to 1 hour

serve w/ sauce & veggies

{delicious warm or at room temperature}

High End Ranch Dipping Sauce

makes 2 cups

{a few extras freshen this tailgate staple}

1 {1-oz} package ranch salad dressing mix

1 cup mayo

3/4 cup whole buttermilk

a handful of chopped parsley

1 green onion, sliced

1 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

ground black pepper

whisk together all ingredients & refrigerate 30 minutes before serving

{make up to 4 days ahead}

The Tailgating Options

at home

{serve the wontons for tv tailgating}

prepare & freeze them up to 1 month ahead

fry them frozen according to the instructions provided

away

{tailgating on the go}

the dipping sauce & vegetables make a nice crudité platter

radishes, cauliflower & broccoli make lovely additions

From the Cocktail Cart

Sweet Tea Margarita

makes 8 servings

1 1/2 cups Jose Quervo tequila

1 cup Grand Marnier

4 cups sweet tea

2 cups limeade

orange & lime wedges

{create a stir}

combine ingredients in a large pitcher

serve in wide mouth ball jars over ice

The Sweet

M&M-Chocolate Chip Cookies

Makes about 3 dozen

3/4 cup butter, softened

3/4 cup sugar

3/4 cup dark brown sugar

2 large eggs

2 tsp vanilla extract

2 cups plus 6 Tbsp ap flour

1 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1 Medium bag of milk chocolate M&M's

1 cup bittersweet chocolate chips

Beat butter and sugars at medium speed with a Kitchen Aid stand mixer until light and fluffy. Add eggs and vanilla and beat until blended. Combine flour, soda, and salt; add to butter mixture. Mix on low speed only until the mixture is just about all the way mixed together and add M&M's and chocolate chips. Give the mixer a few more spins, just until all ingredients are well blended.

Drop dough by heaping tablespoonfuls onto foil or parchment paper-lined baking sheets.

Bake at 350 degrees for 9 to 11 minutes or until tops are lightly browned.