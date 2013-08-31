Buffalo chicken wontons, M&M cookies, and sweet tea margaritas

Tide and Tigers Today Tailgating recipes from Aug. 31, 2013
Buffalo Chicken Wontons with High End Ranch Dipping Sauce
The Appetizer
makes about 2 dozen
1 1/2 cups shredded & chopped deli-roasted chicken
1/2 {8-oz} package cream cheese, softened
1/4 cup Louisiana Hot Sauce
1/2 cup blue cheese crumbles
1 green onion, sliced
26 wonton wrappers
1 {48-oz} bottle veg oil
High End Ranch Dipping Sauce
baby carrots * celery sticks
The Filling
combine the chicken & next 4 ingredients in a medium bowl
place the wonton wrappers {about 6 at a time} on a cutting board
portion 2 tsp filling in the center of each wrapper
{do not over fill}
moisten edges w/ water & fold in half
{dip your fingers in a small bowl of water or use a pastry brush}
press the edges real good w/ your fingers to seal
{you don't want a blow out while they're frying}
place on a parchment paper-lined half-sheet pan & cover w/ plastic wrap
repeat w/ remaining filling & wrappers
refrigerate up to a day ahead before frying
The Frying
heat the oil to 365 degrees in a Dutch oven & fry the wontons in batches
about 2 minutes per side or until golden brown
{attach a candy thermometer to the side to monitor temperature}
remove them from the grease & place on a wire rack in a half-sheet pan
keep warm in a 200 degree oven up to 1 hour
serve w/ sauce & veggies
{delicious warm or at room temperature}
High End Ranch Dipping Sauce
makes 2 cups
{a few extras freshen this tailgate staple}
1 {1-oz} package ranch salad dressing mix
1 cup mayo
3/4 cup whole buttermilk
a handful of chopped parsley
1 green onion, sliced
1 Tbsp fresh lemon juice
ground black pepper
whisk together all ingredients & refrigerate 30 minutes before serving
{make up to 4 days ahead}
The Tailgating Options
at home
{serve the wontons for tv tailgating}
prepare & freeze them up to 1 month ahead
fry them frozen according to the instructions provided
away
{tailgating on the go}
the dipping sauce & vegetables make a nice crudité platter
radishes, cauliflower & broccoli make lovely additions
From the Cocktail Cart
Sweet Tea Margarita
makes 8 servings
1 1/2 cups Jose Quervo tequila
1 cup Grand Marnier
4 cups sweet tea
2 cups limeade
orange & lime wedges
{create a stir}
combine ingredients in a large pitcher
serve in wide mouth ball jars over ice
The Sweet
M&M-Chocolate Chip Cookies
Makes about 3 dozen
3/4 cup butter, softened
3/4 cup sugar
3/4 cup dark brown sugar
2 large eggs
2 tsp vanilla extract
2 cups plus 6 Tbsp ap flour
1 tsp baking soda
1/2 tsp kosher salt
1 Medium bag of milk chocolate M&M's
1 cup bittersweet chocolate chips
Beat butter and sugars at medium speed with a Kitchen Aid stand mixer until light and fluffy. Add eggs and vanilla and beat until blended. Combine flour, soda, and salt; add to butter mixture. Mix on low speed only until the mixture is just about all the way mixed together and add M&M's and chocolate chips. Give the mixer a few more spins, just until all ingredients are well blended.
Drop dough by heaping tablespoonfuls onto foil or parchment paper-lined baking sheets.
Bake at 350 degrees for 9 to 11 minutes or until tops are lightly browned.
