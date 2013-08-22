St. Clair Co. teen accused of killing his half-sister charged as an adult

Charges have been upgraded against a 15-year-old St. Clair County boy accused of killing his half sister.
John Dillon Salers was originally charged with capital murder as a juvenile. However, a judge has now ruled that Salers will be charged as an adult.
In May 2012, 9-year-old Katelyn Arnold was found hanging from a tree in the yard of her foster family's home. While authorities did not release a motive at the time of Arnold's death, the sheriff did tell FOX6 Salers admitted to authorities that he intended to kill his sister.
Salers is being held in the St. Clair County Jail on no bond.
