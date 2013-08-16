Samford Bulldogs hold two-a-day before Saturday scrimmage

The Samford football team practiced twice on Friday at Seibert Stadium. The team worked for about two hours in full pads in the morning, and then again for about an hour and a half in shells in the afternoon.

The practices were the final tune-ups for the team's final preseason scrimmage, which will be held Saturday morning. Samford Assistant Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator Bill D'Ottavio said he feels the team has had a good week of work.

"I think we've had a good week of practice on both sides of the ball," D'Ottavio said. "Like always, there are things to work on, but we are making progress."

D'Ottavio said on the defensive side of the ball, several younger players have stepped up so far during fall camp.

"I think our younger guys are really starting to take some steps," D'Ottavio said. "We're giving them a lot of snaps, trying to get them there. With Josh Kimberlin and Cody Brooks in the back end, and Josh Killett and Tonne Osaigbovo at the linebacker spot, we have some guys really taking some steps. Also in the back end, Bruce Greer and Denzel Williams are starting to make some progress. So, it's starting to come together a little, but there is still a lot to do."

Heading into Saturday's scrimmage, D'Ottavio talked about some areas he hoped to see improvement in from the team's first scrimmage.

"We just want to see sharper execution on both sides of the ball," D'Ottavio said. "We want them to be a little more refined, to have a little more knowledge of where we're going. We want the technique to be a little bit better than it was in the first scrimmage, and we want them really playing hard and having fun playing some football."

Saturday's scrimmage is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. at Seibert Stadium.

Samford opens the 2013 season on Friday, Aug. 30, when the Bulldogs travel to Atlanta to take on Georgia State in the Georgia Dome. The game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. (CT) start.

Source: Samford University Athletic Communications

