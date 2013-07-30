Car crashes into downtown Birmingham building

A car smashed into a building in downtown Birmingham on Tuesday morning. Police say a woman was headed to work when she lost control of her jeep.

The woman hit the Colonial Plaza Building on Richard Arrington Junior Boulevard. Then, she backed up off the sidewalk and ended on the opposite side of the street.

The woman is reportedly okay and was alert and talking to police. Authorities say she was not under the influence of anything.



Witnesses say this is not the first time something like this has happened. Earlier this month, a car hit the Tutwiler Hotel, which is diagonally across from the Colonial Plaza Building.

Copyright 2013 WBRC. All rights reserved.

