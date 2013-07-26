Family of 4-year-old girl shot in Tuscaloosa speaks out

Tamerra Harper still has a bullet lodged in her head and is wearing a cast on her right arm where another bullet struck her. Source: Josh Gauntt/WBRC

Two weeks ago, four-year-old Tamerra Harper was desperately fighting for her life after being shot in the head and arm during what investigators are calling a drive-by shooting.

"We were told by doctors they've never seen anyone this age or even older that came back as fast as she did. We are blessed, blessed beyond measures," Tamerra's grandmother Lashonda Harper-Gipson said.

Tamerra, along with her twin sister, were asleep when someone opened fire at their home on 31st Avenue.

The family still wants answers as to why their home was targeted. So far, Kendrick Hyche is the only person who's been arrested in the case. Police say he drove the car that night.

"We were at our home, sleeping peacefully at our home, where we felt we were safe, and this devious, devilish, cruel, cold-hearted person or persons came and disrupted and traumatized my grandbabies, my daughter who is 19, myself and my sons," Harper-Gibson said.

Two weeks later, the family calls Tamerra's progress a miracle even though a bullet is still lodged in her forehead. Doctors are afraid of removing it right now.

Tamerra also has a pink cast on her right arm where the other bullet hit her.

For the first time, Tamerra's mother Ashley is speaking out about what happened to her daughter. She says her family means the world to her and doesn't understand why someone would target their home.

"This is an innocent four-year-old baby whose life hasn't even started. I just want whoever did it and whoever was with them when they did it, I want all of them in jail," Ashley Harper said.

"I wish all of them would turn themselves in. Have some common decency about yourself. Whoever you were aiming at you didn't get them," Tamerra's grandmother added.

Tamerra is supposed to go back to the hospital sometime next week. Her family is taking her progress day-by-day but doctors are amazed at her recovery so far.



Copyright 2013 WBRC. All rights reserved.