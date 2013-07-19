March and vigil for Trayvon Martin to be held Saturday in Tuscaloosa

There are more rallies planned this weekend in response to the verdict in the Trayvon Martin case.

The NAACP will host a non-violence march and remembrance vigil in Tuscaloosa Saturday, July 20 at 7:45 p.m. It will begin at Stillman College and end at A.L. Freeman Park with music and spoken work presentation.

Across the state, there will be a prayer vigil in Gadsden Saturday at 1 p.m. in front of the Carver community center.

In Birmingham, a rally and prayer vigil will be held Saturday from noon until 2 p.m. at Kelly Ingram Park. Rev. Al Sharpton and the National Action Network (NAN) has called for 100 cities across the nation to hold rallies and vigils in protest of the not guilty verdict.



