2 young women talk about being robbed at gunpoint in Five Points South

Two young women say they were robbed at gunpoint in Birmingham last weekend.



Meg Cardin and Ashley Humphrey of Gadsden now wish they'd paid more attention to their friend's uneasy feelings as they walked back to their car, just a block from Fuego in Five Points South.

"We just felt weird walking back to the car. We were in the car 30 seconds and my door slung open," Ashley said.

The next thing she knew there was a gun pressed against her face. She says the man holding the gun kept saying, "I'm going to shoot you."

Ashley still hears his voice and sees his face. She also remembers how he felt when he climbed on top of her trying to get to Meg in the back seat.

Meg also had the gun pointed at her. The man took the girl's cash, drivers license and debit card. She says she's constantly worried now because he knows where she lives.

"It's really terrifying," she said. "I've been watching my back a lot. Locking all my doors when I get in the car...and go to my house."

The girls say the robber must have been spooked by something because he took off. One block away they found police and help. As terrifying as the experience was, the girls know they're lucky to have walked away unharmed.

"It could have been worse than it was," Ashley said. "It could have been a lot worse than it was."

If you were in the area Saturday night or have information, please call CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.



