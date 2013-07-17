Traffic light gone, but concerns for safety remain

Drivers are having to adjust to the removal of a traffic light at the Mountain Brook Plaza intersection on Highway 280. Source: Alan Collins

Today was the first day drivers along U.S. 280 had to deal without a traffic light at the Mountain Brook Plaza.

Traffic appeared to flow on the highway with less congestion, which was what the Alabama Department of Transportation wanted to accomplish. Still, drivers have to make major adjustments trying to get into the plaza at lunch time.

"I had to think about it a lot. I had to plan to go make a big box going from Homewood to Mountain Brook. I couldn't do what I normally do, which is turn up here," Sandee Taylor said.

Drivers had to go further up 280 and make a U-turn or go through downtown Mountain Brook and come in the back entrance to the plaza.

"I was a little concerned to see how people would figure out how to get in, but I think everything went perfectly for me at least today. I came in the back way," Liza Spencer said.

Taziki's restaurant was worried about customers dropping off during the lunch hour because of the difficulty to turn into the area.

"Business seems to be pretty much business as usual. Yesterday I was very leery, I was very hesitant," Taziki's employee Zachary Wiley said.

The concerns are not going away. Eventually, a U-turn will be allowed at the entrance to the plaza once the paving work is completed. There are also fears of more traffic accidents.

"There is going to be a lot of maneuvering going on, pulling a lot of U-turns and things like that, so my concern remains safety," Wiley said.

Copyright 2013 WBRC. All rights reserved.