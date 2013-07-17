Tuscaloosa group holds prayer vigil for those involved in Trayvon Martin case

A group in Tuscaloosa held a prayer vigil Wednesday morning in light of George Zimmerman's not guilty verdict.

More than a dozen people gathered at Government Plaza and prayed for both families involved in the shooting. Organizers say the death of Trayvon Martin and Zimmerman's acquittal shows what seperates groups in terms of race, class and money.

They say it's alos a reminder of violence in their own communities.

"Division is weakness and I don't want to be part of weakness. I think so many people are airing their opinions and none of us probably have all the facts. But what we can control is how we respond to that and that is unity, that is the strongest response to the situation," Andy Paxton said.

"Our youth have to be worried about going outside and walking to down the street. This is more than about the verdict. This is about my son and sons and daughters across the city that don't even feel safe crossing the street," Lionel Grant, youth pastor, said.

Participants say that besides prayer, there needs to be more dialogue between races and religious denominations to bring people together rather than divide them.

