Former Tutwiler prison warden retires from ALDOC

The longtime warden of Tutwiler Prison for Women has retired from Alabama's Department of Corrections.

Warden Frank Albright was moved to Kilby Prison for Men last November, five-months after a federal complaint was filed. The complaint cited widespread sexual abuse of inmates by guards at Tutwiler.

The Department of Corrections has said Warden Albright's reassignment had nothing to do with the allegations. They also say his retirement is not related to a federal investigation at the prison.

