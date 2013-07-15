Suspect arrested in connection to 4-year-old's shooting

Tammera Harper is shown here on the right. Her twin sister Tamiya is on the left. Source: Family-released photo

This is the home on 31st Avenue in Tuscaloosa where the shooting happened. Source: Kelvin Reynolds/WBRC

Tuscaloosa authorities have arrested a suspect in connection to the shooting of a four-year-old girl on Friday.

The Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit arrested Kendrick Lakeith Hyche, 23, on Monday, July 15 around 3:15 p.m. He was taken into custody at his girlfriend's home in Northport.



Hyche's arrest came as a result of witness accounts and physical evidence, Sgt. Dale Phillips with the homicide unit said. He is believed to be the driver of the getaway car involved in the shooting.



Hyche is charged with attempted murder, first degree assault and discharging a firearm into a building or vehicle.

Authorities say someone fired dozens of shots into a home in the 700 block of 31st Avenue around 10 p.m. Friday night. At least 36 bullet holes could be seen in the walls and roof of the house.

Four-year-old Tamerra Harper was sleeping on a couch inside the home when she was struck by the bullets in her head and arm. She had fallen asleep while watching TV with her twin sister. The girls' mom was at work when the shooting happened and their grandmother was taking care of them.

Tamerra survived the shooting but is still "fighting for her life," according to Sgt. Phillips. As of Monday, she was in critical but stable condition at Children's of Alabama hospital.

Tamerra was the only person injured in the shooting. Police believe the intended targets were two young men who also lived at the residence, but were not home at the time of the shooting.



Authorities are still looking for another suspect in the case. They said the two suspects and the two boys who lived in the home had an on-going argument that escalated.

Police have not yet recovered any of the weapons involved in the shooting.



Hyche is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $120,000 bond.

If you can help, contact Tuscaloosa County Crime Stoppers with your anonymous tips at (205) 752-7867 or text "TUSC" and the suspect's information to CRIMES (274637). Tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.

