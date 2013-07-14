Tuscaloosa 4-year-old shot in head

A close up of some of the bullet holes. Source: Kelvin Reynolds

Someone sprayed at least 36 bullets into this home on 31st Ave. in Tuscaloosa Friday night. Source: Kelvin Reynolds

Tammera Harper is shown here on the right. Her twin sister Tamiya is on the left. Source: Family-released photo

"She's fighting for her life."

That's what Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit Commander Sgt. Dale Phillips said about four-year-old Tamerra Harper Saturday evening. Harper was shot in the head and right arm while sleeping in her family's Tuscaloosa home in the 700 block of 31st Avenue at about 10 p.m. Friday.

"From what we're being told, it's a possibility that she will survive, but she's having to fight right now, and everyone needs to keep this family in their thoughts and prayers," Phillips said.

According to investigators, as of Saturday evening, Tamerra Harper was in critical, but stable, condition at Children's of Alabama in Birmingham.

The four-year-old had fallen asleep on a couch in the living room with her twin sister, Tamiya, while watching TV. The girls' mother was at work when the shooting happened. Their grandmother was home with the twins at the time.

Tamerra was the only person hit by the gunfire which riddled the home. At least 36 bullet holes could be seen in the front, side and roof of the house.



Investigators don't believe this shooting was random.

"It's a terrible tragedy but this is not an accident," said Phillips.

Broderick Richardson lives nearby. He says he didn't see anything Friday night, but he knows the victim and her family.

He's in shock.

"They don't bother nobody. I see the kids out there playing, you know? They're good people," Richardson told FOX6 News Reporter John Huddleston on Saturday.

"Whoever did this really needs to turn themselves in," Richard said.

As for a suspect, Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide Investigators are not naming one. They do say they have a person of interest.

"It's a senseless tragedy...we're applying our full resources to catching the person responsible," said Sgt. Phillips.

Investigators are also reaching out to the community, looking for any information which may help solve the case.

They say a white, midsize, four-door vehicle was seen leaving the scene late Friday night.

If you can help, contact Tuscaloosa County Crime Stoppers with your anonymous tips at (205) 752-7867 or text "TUSC" and the suspect's information to CRIMES (274637). Tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.

