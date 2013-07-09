Community meeting will update Alberta public project plans

The City of Tuscaloosa will hold a public meeting Wednesday, July 10 to update the public on several projects underway in the community.

City leaders will provide final plans for projects and provide updates on projects including the Alberta Parkway, Jaycee Park and fire station. Citizens will also have a chance to ask officials questions about the projects.

The meeting will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. at Your Way Furniture, located at 930 26th Avenue E.

