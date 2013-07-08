Northport honors veteran with special day - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Northport honors veteran with special day

Northport Bobby Herndon (L) present the honor to Gary Hill (R). Source: WBRC video Northport Bobby Herndon (L) present the honor to Gary Hill (R). Source: WBRC video
NORTHPORT, AL (WBRC) -

Northport has honored a Vietnam veteran by proclaiming a special day in his name.

Gary Hill, a former Marine now living in Northport, was honored Monday night for receiving the Silver Star for heroism in Vietnam. He received the honor last month at the local VA.

A large crowd cheered as Gary Hill Day was proclaimed for July 9.

