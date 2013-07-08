Northport honors veteran with special day

Northport has honored a Vietnam veteran by proclaiming a special day in his name.
Gary Hill, a former Marine now living in Northport, was honored Monday night for receiving the Silver Star for heroism in Vietnam. He received the honor last month at the local VA.
A large crowd cheered as Gary Hill Day was proclaimed for July 9.
Copyright 2013 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.