LightRails to be switched on tonight on 18th Street

REV Birmingham did a test run of the new lights on the Alabama Power steam plant during the most recent “Paint the Town Red event.” Source: WBRC video REV Birmingham did a test run of the new lights on the Alabama Power steam plant during the most recent “Paint the Town Red event.” Source: WBRC video
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Thursday night, Birmingham city leaders will flip the switch on some new bright lights for the city.

The new lights, called "LightRails" are part of a campaign by REV Birmingham to install artistic illumination across the city.

The lights are on 18th Street near Rail Road Park. They were paid for by a grant from the Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham.

They hope the new lights will bring an economic boost to the downtown area.

City leaders will flip the switch tonight at 8 p.m. and are inviting everyone to come out and join them.

The lights can be programmed for different sports themes so if Alabama, Auburn, or UAB win a big game, you could see crimson and white, orange and blue or green and gold.

Find out more about REV Birmingham at www.revbirmingham.org.

