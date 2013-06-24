Birmingham police conducting death investigation on 84th Street South

Birmingham police are conducting a death investigation after a body was discovered on Monday afternoon in the south East Lake area.



Authorities roped off the scene of a residence at 84th Street South and 7th Avenue. Police are still trying to determine if it was a suicide or homicide.

A woman who was inside the home was taken in for questioning. Police say she is a person of interest, but not a suspect, in the case.



Birmingham Police Chief A.C. Roper arrived to the scene of the death investigation a few minutes after releasing a statement on the recent rash of homicides from the past week.

Since last Wednesday, Birmingham police have investigated seven homicide cases.

Chief Roper said it appears that none of the cases are connected, and many of them appear to be "acquaintance-based," which he says are harder to prevent.

The chief said it will take more than just the police department to change the crime rates, and asked for "community support and involvement" in order to have the greatest impact when fighting crime in Birmingham.

"As a department we will do everything we can to hold the perpetrators accountable and bring them to justice," Roper said.

