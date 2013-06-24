UA basketball player leaves team amid legal troubles

The University of Alabama Athletics Program has announced that freshman forward Devonta Pollard will not only withdraw from the team, but from the University.

Pollard has been charged, along with his mother and five other people, in the kidnapping of a 6-year-old girl from Kemper County, Miss. grade school. According to Mississippi News Now, the group will go to trial Aug. 6, 2013.

Anthony Grant, UA head basketball coach, released the following statement about Pollard's withrawal:

"Devonta has endured a very challenging time these past few months due to the legal issues involving him and his family. Our primary concern is and has always been his well-being and doing what is in his best interest. In light of the issues at hand, we felt it best to allow him the time he needed to focus solely on family without having to address his status as a student-athlete. In a recent meeting with Devonta, he informed me that he and his family have decided that he needs to withdraw from The University of Alabama so that he can be closer to his family during this difficult time. Devonta has my full support with his decision. It was a pleasure coaching him this past season. As this is an ongoing legal situation, I cannot comment further."

Pollard is a five-star recruit who averaged fewer than four points per game as a freshman.

