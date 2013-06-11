Commission discusses reopening Bessemer Jail to female prisoners

Jefferson county commissioners are hoping to reopen the Bessemer Jail sometime next year.

The jail has been closed for years because of money troubles in the county. County commissioners are looking for ways to raise $4 million to open the jail again. Alternatives include getting the state of Alabama to move female prisoners from the overcrowded Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women in Wetumpka to Bessemer. The county is also talking to the city of Birmingham about moving some of their prisoners to Bessemer.

"Everyone is in a tough situation. They are overcrowded. You know you have one third of all state inmates coming from Jefferson County," Commissioner Jimmie Stephens said.

Wednesday, Stephens and Commission President David Carrington plan to meet with members of the state prison board to discuss taking in female prisoners.

