Attorney speaks about airport flight display collapse lawsuit

Luke Bresette was killed when the cabinet fell on top of him and his family. Source: WBRC video

The attorney representing the Bresette family speaks to FOX6 News about their lawsuit following the flight status cabinet collapse at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. The falling cabinet injured several family members and killed 10-year-old Luke Bresette.

Attorney Tim Dollar is based out of Kansas City, Mo. He was limited in the comments he could make and often referred to the 52-page complaint that was filed in Jefferson County civil court Wednesday.

But while he says the Bresette family is grateful for all of the support they've received, they are also wanting the justice system to help with the pain they now live with every day.

The lawsuit contains claims of wrongful death, negligence and willful and wanton conduct by those who helped complete the airport terminal modernization project.

"The complaint alleges that the various defendants fell below the standard of care they should have followed in the design and manufacture and sale of these units," Dollar said.

Nine defendants are named including contractors, engineers and architects. The complaint alleges the process the defendants went though designing and redesigning the flight status cabinet was negligent.

The complaint says that there were modifications to make the unit more top heavy which increased "their risk of falling forward," that the unit was installed "with no support or anchoring," and that the design and construction teams were aware of this.

PDF: Bresette family wrongful death lawsuit



The Bresette family is seeking a jury trial. Dollar won't comment on whether the family will accept a settlement.

"I can't comment on that other than to say that not a single one of any defendants in this case have come forward to accept any measure of responsibility and therefore we intend to proceed," Dollar said.

Brasfield & Gorrie/BLOC, the main contractor on the modernization project, released the following statement about the lawsuit:

Brasfield & Gorrie/BLOC acknowledges the recent lawsuit filed against our companies. The Bresette family has experienced a terrible tragedy, and we understand their decision to pursue answers from the parties involved in the design and construction of the airport terminal. To protect the privacy of all those involved, as well as the legal process, we cannot discuss the full details of the litigation matters. For many years, Brasfield & Gorrie and BLOC have consistently earned their reputations as ethical and competent builders, and we are respected in the industry for our core values and commitment to doing the right thing. We are committed to addressing the issues surrounding the unfortunate accident at the airport through the legal system in a respectful and cooperative manner.

