Family sues contractors after deadly flight status cabinet accident

This is the freestanding flight status cabinet that fell on top of the Bresette family. Source: Aaron Lee

A Kansas family is suing the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport contractors after a flight status cabinet fell and killed their son.

Luke Bresette, 10, was killed in March when the freestanding cabinet fell on top of him, his mother and several siblings. They were traveling through Birmingham on the way home to Overland Park, Kansas after a vacation.



The biggest contractor named at the top of the lawsuit is Birmingham-based Brasfield & Gorrie. Nine other contractors are being sued as well and the Bresette family is asking for a jury trial.

In April, Brasfield & Gorrie/BLOC released a statement saying the airport authority had no knowledge of the flight status cabinet's instability concerns.

The statement added that Brasfield & Gorrie/BLOC were copied on some emails between the cabinet's manufacturer and installer regarding the cabinet's stability. Brasfield & Gorrie/BLOC says that it doesn't appear that there was a definitive engineered enhancement reached to address the stability concerns.

According to documents released by the airport authority, the cabinet that fell was installed in December 2012. Those same documents showed that Brasfield & Gorrie/BLOC and a subcontractor, KPS, had a clause in their contracts releasing the airport from any blame if any injuries are proven to be the fault of a contractor or subcontractor.

