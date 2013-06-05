Birmingham police investigate new homicide

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a new homicide on Wednesday morning.

According to BPD, the incident occurred around 1 a.m. in the 100 block of Leaf Lake Boulevard. Officers responded to the scene after receiving a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, 38-year-old Manquel Mertez Whittsett was found on the ground suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded and transported the victim to UAB Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased by hospital staff.

So far, there are no arrests in the case. If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, they are encouraged to contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 254-7777.

