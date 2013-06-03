Calhoun Co. lawmaker supports smaller women's prisons

A state lawmaker says she wouldn't mind several minimum-security prisons for female inmates in Alabama, even if one is in her backyard of Calhoun County.

State Representative Barbara body of Anniston says she has long been in favor of several such facilities to ease overcrowding at Tutwiler Prison for Women in Wetumpka.

She says the smaller facilities would ideally hold women charged with less serious, non-violent crimes. She also said she would welcome one to Calhoun County, but would not give a specific location. Boyd says such a prison would house women from that part of the state.

So far there's no word from state prison officials on whether they're discussing the idea with Calhoun County officials.

