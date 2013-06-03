Univ. of Alabama Men's Golf team claims first national championship

The University of Alabama athletics program can claim another national championship.

The Crimson Tide men's golf team broke through and won their first National Championship Sunday.

Monday, fans cheered as another team representing the University of Alabama came home holding a national championship trophy.

"We're a national power and that's a credit to all the players we've got on our team and the ones that are coming," Coach Jay Seweall said.

Men's golf came in second last year.



"You work so hard for moments you dream of like this. And usually they take a while to sit in," team member Scott Strohmeyer said.

Along with football, this is the second national championship for Alabama in 2013. Last year, football, gymnastics, softball and women's golf claimed national championships.

Students say the conversation about Alabama championships starts with football, but doesn't stop there.

"We're big in other sports. And I think it's important for everyone coming to the university to know we're not just a football school, we're an education school and an athletics program all together," student Colbie Bratlie said.

The men's golf team will be getting national championship rings to mark their accomplishment.

