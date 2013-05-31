Package found near federal courthouse in Birmingham deemed safe

Police and the fire department are on scene near the courthouse. Source: Vincent Parker

Birmingham Police shut down several streets near the Hugo L. Black Federal Courthouse Friday after a suspicious package was found on the street.



Police say a backpack was left near a trash can on the sidewalk at the intersection of 5th Avenue North and 18th Street North. Sgt. Johnny Williams says the bomb squad investigated the bag to determine if there was any danger.

Officers determined that there was nothing dangerous in the backpack.



The entire incident lasted about three hours and traffic was also shut down. Police say it may be an inconvenience but the steps taken were necessary.

"We don't take anything lightly, especially with the areas close to the courthouse, with a lot of people about to exit to leave to go home," Sgt. Johnny Williams said. "So we wanted to assure there was not threat and anytime we receive a call like this we're going to take it serious."

Police have not said where the backpack came from or who might have left it there.



