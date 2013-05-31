UA Community Service Center holds gift card drive for OK

People in Alabama certainly understand just how long the road to recovery will be in Oklahoma. That is why efforts to help Oklahoma tornado victims are still going on right here.

The University of Alabama Community Service Center and the student government association are sponsoring a gift card drive for Oklahoma. UA has partnered with City Care, a non-profit organization in Moore, Oklahoma. They are asking people to donate gift cards from retailers with locations across the country.

The community service center is also looking into a trip to Oklahoma later this year. Organizers say they are drawing from Tuscaloosa's experience with long term recovery to best help Oklahoma.

"We have a long term view of recovery. We're excited about partnering with that community, and it being a long term thing where we're making an impact, and making a lasting impact. Once everything else stops, that's when people who need it most need the help," said Kimberly Montgomery with the UA Community Service Center.

If you are planning on being on the University of Alabama campus, you can deliver your cards to the community service center inside the Ferguson Center. You can also mail them to the community service center. They would like them as soon as possible, but they say they will accept them as long as the need continues.

