Calf 'arrested' by Clanton PD reunites with owners

The little calf made famous by a picture posted to the Clanton Police Department's Facebook page is safe and back home Thursday night.

The aptly named Sergeant was picked up by the department's animal control officer when he found the calf wandering around town. The officer's truck was in the shop so he was using a police cruiser when he found Sergeant.



The officer placed the calf in the back of a patrol car, someone took a picture and the rest is social media history.

Sergeant belongs to Kaleb and Kelsey Martin of Clanton. When they found Sergeant, they say he was close to dying. The kids bottle-fed the calf but he wasn't putting on enough weight. Sergeant headed to another farm to nurse with a cow. The family had just gotten Sergeant back two days ago when he escaped from their farm.

The Martins, like hundreds of others, saw the picture of Sergeant in the police cruiser on Facebook. They were able to contact the police and reunite with the calf.

