New fire station opens near Legion Field

City leaders cut the ribbon the new Fire Station 14 in west Birmingham on Wednesday. Source: WBRC video

A new fire station is opening in west Birmingham, replacing a building that's more than 100 years old. Fire station number 14 will serve the Graymont area near Legion Field.

City leaders cut the ribbon on the new station Wednesday morning. The city council spent $100,000 dollars to build the new fire station and federal grant money paid for the rest of it.

The city almost lost that federal grant money and mayor William Bell and other city leaders had to go to Washington, D.C. to fight for it.

Fire officials say they hope the new station, which is also eco-friendly, will allow them to better serve residents.

Copyright 2013 WBRC. All rights reserved.