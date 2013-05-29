Reward for info in elderly woman's murder increased to $20K

Neighbor Mrs. Street said she had known Kate Ragsdale for more than 40 years. Her husband found Ragsdale's body inside her home. Source: Kelvin Reynolds/WBRC

Kate Ragsdale's body was found inside her home in the Highlands subdivision in Tuscaloosa on Feb. 24. Source: WBRC video

Kate Ragsdale worked as a librarian for the University of Alabama for many years.

Tuscaloosa officials announced a $15,000 increase in the reward money for information in Kate Ragsdale's murder. Source: Kelvin Reynolds/WBRC

The reward for information in an elderly Tuscaloosa woman's murder has been increased to a total of $20,000, authorities announced Wednesday.

Kate Ragsdale, 73, was found stabbed to death her home in the Highlands subdivision of Tuscaloosa on Feb. 24. A neighbor found her body inside her home after being concerned by the pile of newspapers that remained untouched on her front lawn.



Authorities believe Ragsdale had been dead for several days before she was found.

Police have not named or arrested a suspect in the case. A former FBI agent created a suspect profile for the case based on crime scene evidence and said Ragsdale's killer was likely young, may have lived nearby and could have walked to and from the scene.

However, police said they could not rule out any suspects based solely on the profile information.

In a new development in the investigation on Wednesday, the Tuscaloosa Homicide Unit announced a $15,000 increase in money for information in Ragsdale's murder.

The Governor's office had previously offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect. The neighborhood association raised an additional $15,000, bringing the total amount to $20,000.

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Billy Sharpe and Tuscaloosa Assistant Police Chief Mitt Tubbs also attended the announcement.

Ragsdale was employed by the University of Alabama for more than 25 years and worked for most of those years as a librarian. She retired in 2006 but remained active with the UA Retire Association before her death.

To submit a tip about the case, visit the Tuscaloosa Police Department's Facebook page or email the Homicide Unit directly at tips@tcsoal.org or call them at 205-464-8690. You can also call in an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at 205-752-STOP.

