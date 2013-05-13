Man dragged by truck, seriously injured in Tuscaloosa

A man was seriously injured after he fell out of the truck he was driving and was possibly run over by it in Tuscaloosa, police say.

Tuscaloosa police responded around 2:07 p.m. Monday to the scene of an accident with injuries in the 1200 block of East Skyland Blvd.

A witness told police that the driver of a red Chevy Z71 truck was stopped in traffic in the westbound lane when he opened up his door and appeared to reach for something outside his truck. The man then fell out of the driver's seat but remained trapped in his seatbelt as the truck rolled forward. Police say the man was dragged by the vehicle before the seatbelt unbuckled and the truck possibly ran him over.

The driver-less truck then crossed several lanes of traffic, ran through a fence and struck an occupied room at the Days Inn, police said.

The people inside the hotel room were not harmed. The driver of the truck was taken to DCH with serious injuries. There is no update on his condition.

