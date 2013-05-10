ALDOT plans road closures in Jefferson Co. May 12

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) has lane closures planned at two Jefferson County locations Mother's Day weekend.

Weather permitting, from 7 p.m. May 12 to 6 a.m. May 13, the southbound outside lane of I-459 from Grants Mill Road interchange to south of the Highway 280 interchange will be closed for paving.



Also, beginning Sunday, May 12 at 10 p.m. until Monday, May 13 at 6 a.m. the adjacent outside lane will be closed at the same above location. The same procedure will be followed the following four nights.

In eastern Jefferson County, several lanes will also be closed to install traffic signal loops.

From 7 p.m. May 12 until 6 a.m. May 13, the northbound and southbound inside and outside lanes of State Road 75 from Huffman Road (milepost 1.93) to Fox Hill Drive (milepost 4.93) will be closed. The same procedure will be followed the following four nights.

ALDOT encourages drivers to consider alternate routes and to use extreme caution in this area. For more information, visit www.dot.state.al.us.

