Food fight places Tuscaloosa high school on lockdown

A high school in Tuscaloosa County was placed on lockdown while officials responded to a pre-planned food fight among students.

Between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. a group of students at Paul W. Bryant High School started a food fight inside the school, Leslie Bruinton, a spokesperson for Tuscaloosa County Schools, said.

The students allegedly brought water, flour, eggs and pickles from home to be used in two separate food fights. They also set off firecrackers at the school.

No one was injured in the disturbance, but one student was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Police officers and school administrators took control of the situation after placing the school on "code yellow" lockdown.

