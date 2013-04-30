Legal fight continues over airport expansion documents

The ongoing legal battle between The Birmingham News and the Birmingham Airport Authority has entered another chapter.

The fight centers around the release of documents that pertain to the airport expansion, specifically the cabinet that fell on 10-year-old Luke Bresette last month.

Attorneys for The Birmingham News filed suit earlier this month. The paper, along with FOX 6, requested blue prints, construction plans, and other documents involving the expansion and the accident. Those requests were first denied, so the paper filed suit.

Several thousands of documents have been released by the airport authority, but not all of them.

A hearing on the matter was set for Wednesday. Over the weekend, attorneys for the paper filed a motion asking for a delay because the paper says they need more time to sort through all of the documents that have already been released. The airport authority objected to the delay, and the judge ruled with them. The hearing will go on as scheduled Wednesday.

FOX 6 and other media outlets asked for the documents to be released after a cabinet in the new Birmingham airport terminal fell on a Kansas family, killing10-year-old Luke Bresette.

The airport authority calls the paper's request for a delay unfounded, and they are looking forward to having their day in court.

