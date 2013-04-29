Accused cat killer indicted, out on bond

The man accused of killing several cats and leaving them around the University of Montevallo campus has been indicted by a grand jury.

Christian Todd Slaton faces four counts of intentional animal torture. The 20-year-old was arrested in November 2012.

Court documents accuse Slaton of killing two cats and "hanging them for display on the quad on campus."

Another dismembered cat was found on the lawn of the President's mansion and another was found in a wooded area in Montevallo.

Slaton is out on bond.

