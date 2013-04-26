Engineer examines flight status cabinet blueprints obtained by FOX6 News

This is the flight status cabinet that fell. The wall behind it doesn't have the additional anchors in the blueprints. Source: Aaron Lee

Carlysle says that the three circled areas are additional beams that would connect anchors from the cabinet to a wall. Source: WBRC video

Documents obtained by FOX6 News are shedding light on the design and installation of a flight display cabinet that fell at the Birmingham airport, killing a 10-year-old boy.

David Carlysle, a building inspection engineer, sat down with FOX6 News reporter Vanessa Araiza to review the diagrams of the flight display cabinet.

He says that after looking at the blueprints, it looks as if the cabinet would have been secure. But it's what happened in between finalizing the cabinet plans and construction that leaves many questions unanswered.

"I couldn't imagine what made it fall," Carlysle said. "Looking at the plans it appears that it was designed like it should have been."

The blueprints are drawn as if the viewer is looking at the cabinet from above.

"Actually shows how the cabinet is to be anchored to the floor using a particular brand of anchor and an apoxy to actually give the anchor into the concrete floor," Carlysle said.

Additional anchors are shown in one layout. There are three with metal beams about 12 inches long that would attach to the anchors, holding the cabinet in place.

After reviewing file footage of the terminal wall after the flight status cabinet was taken down, FOX6 News could only see one opening. Carlysle says there should have been bolts or anchors on the wall.

"There should have been some other connections to the wall, so you should have at least seen bolts or something coming out of the wall that would have anchored this assembly to the wall itself," Carlysle said.

The accident that killed Luke Bresette and injured multiple members of his family is still under investigation. FOX6 News was unable to reach the main contractor on the project, Brasfield & Gorrie/BLOC for comment.

