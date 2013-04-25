Airport authority releases additional documents in accident investigation

One of the diagrams shown to media of the flight status cabinet. Source: Jonathan Hardison

The Birmingham Airport Authority has released additional documents relating to the investigation of a flight status board that fell and killed a 10-year-old boy.

The documents included many diagrams and a "punch list" from KPS Architects, the main architect on the airport's terminal modernization project. The new terminal is where an apparently freestanding flight status board fell on top of the Bresette family March 22. Luke Bresette was killed and four of his family members injured in the accident.

The punch list notes March 6 "that a [flight status board] was not operational and not plum." This may imply that the cabinet was not flush with the wall. Every other item on the list has been blacked out.

There are also diagrams detailing a wall bracing detail on the type of cabinet that fell, which apparently allowed for a 300-pound load. It is still unclear if the cabinet that fell was flush to the wall and anchored with this wall bracing detail.

Local media, including FOX6 News, is involved in ongoing requests for documents related to the terminal upgrade project and the cabinet accident. There is a hearing scheduled next Wednesday, May 1 to address these continued requests.



