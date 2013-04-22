Birmingham Airport Authority addresses battle for terminal documents

This is the flight status board at the Birmingham Airport that fell on a mother and her four children. Source: Aaron Lee

The Birmingham Airport Authority met again Monday, exactly one month after a flight status cabinet fell on top of a Kansas City family, killing a 10-year-old boy.

Board members met behind closed doors in executive session. However Chairwoman Gaynell Hendricks did address the multiple open records requests from media in the time since the accident.

Just last week, FOX6 News obtained nearly 20 documents related to the terminal modernization project including status reports and contracts. The cabinet was built and installed as part of this project. A pending lawsuit also seeks to have additional documents released to the public.

Hendricks said in a statement:

The authority has and will continue to make records and information available to the media. Some documents were not released immediately because we will not jeopardize operations by haphazardly responding to requests that could potentially violate federal or state laws.

Also some of the requested information was held by our general contractor and architect, and not the Airport Authority.

There is a hearing scheduled for Wednesday to address the additonal requests.

