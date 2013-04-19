Lane closures planned in Shelby County April 21

ALDOT will repave several lanes of SR 119 beginning this Sunday, April 21.

As long as the weather permits, the northbound and southbound lanes of SR 119 will be closed from US-31 in Pelham to Highway 280 in Shelby County.

The work will continue be done from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m. each night from April 22 to April 27.

ALDOT encourages motorists to use alternate routes and use caution traveling near the repaving area. For more information, visit www.dot.state.al.us.



Copyright 2013 WBRC. All rights reserved.

