Terri Brewer joined WBRC FOX6 News in April 2013 as part of our Tuscaloosa newsroom. However, Terri is not new to Tuscaloosa.

She is a graduate of The University of Alabama and began her broadcasting career with Alabama Public Radio. Before joining WBRC, Terri was with WVUA-TV in Tuscaloosa for nearly eight years, working in numerous roles, including anchor, producer, reporter, assistant news director, and host of WVUA LawCall. One of Terri's proudest achievements was serving as producer of "Faces of the Storm," an hour-long documentary on the April 27, 2011, tornado. Although Terri is not originally from Tuscaloosa, she is proud to call it home, and is honored to continue sharing the stories of West Alabama.



Terri grew up in Memphis, Tennessee, and Starkville, Mississippi. Terri has been honored for her work with several regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, Southeast Regional Emmy nominations, ABBY Awards and Alabama AP Awards.



Terri is a member of the Junior League of Tuscaloosa, which is a community service organization, and is a graduate of Leadership Tuscaloosa. Terri traveled as a reporter on all of Tuscaloosa's Honor Flights, which took veterans to Washington, D.C., to see the memorials dedicated to their honor. She has also served as an adjunct instructor with The University of Alabama, teaching future broadcast journalists.

If you have any story ideas for Terri please feel free to contact her.