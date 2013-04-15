Crimson Tide honored at the White House

President Barack Obama honored the Crimson Tide for the second year in a row Monday, saying at one point that he fully expected to see the team again during his second term.

Monday's ceremony felt much like an afternoon just a year ago and Obama made a few jokes to that point.

A handful of players, including A.J. McCarron and Barrett Jones presented the President with a "15" helmet and jersey as well as a signed football. Coach Saban joked that he would be in touch with Obama about his playing time.

"I think we should keep me on the bench," Obama responded.

