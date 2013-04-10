Saban: Alabama's DePriest to miss rest of spring

Alabama linebacker Trey DePriest will miss the rest of spring practice with a stress fracture in his right foot.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban says DePriest aggravated the injury during last weekend's scrimmage. DePriest had a cast on his foot while riding an exercise bike during Wednesday's practice.

Saban says DePriest could have finished the spring but they "just decided to go ahead and fix it before it got bad."

DePriest started 12 games last season and was second on the team with 56 tackles. Reggie Ragland saw some action in 10 games as a freshman. Dillon Lee and Ryan Anderson are working at both inside and outside linebacker.

Saban says noseguard Wilson Love sustained a concussion on Monday and needs to get medically cleared before he can return.

