Contractor for cabinet that fell in Birmingham airport being sued in Texas

Contractors prop up the flight information display sign that fell in the Birmingham airport, killing a 10-year-old boy. Source: WBRC video

One of the contractors at the center of the investigation into the Birmingham airport sign that fell and killed a 10-year-old boy is being sued in a separate incident in Texas.

Fish Construction is the Dallas-based contractor who built the flight display cabinet that collapsed on and killed 10-year old Luke Bressette.

Wednesday, Fox 6 News learned Fish Construction is being sued by a Texas family who says one of the company's ticket counters cut their three-year-old daughter's hand so badly that she still has nerve damage.

The lawsuit filed in Houston says the toddler was waiting to board a flight at Houston's Bush International Airport in 2010.

The suit claims the girl's hand got caught on a sharp piece of stainless steel wrapped around the ticket counter, and cut her hand so badly that it severed some nerves and a tendon, requiring surgery and nerve graphs.

The girl's parents are suing Continental Airlines as well as Fish Construction.

The parents allege Fish "knew or should've known that the metal wrapping was defective and dangerous."

Fish claims the parents were negligent and should have been watching their daughter more closely, and the ticket counter it designed isn't at fault.

An attorney representing Fish Contruction released the following statement to Fox 6 News on Wednesday afternoon:

The folks that work at Fish Construction are shocked by this tragedy. Their sympathy, thoughts and prayers extend to the Bresette family. Fish Construction fabricated the Flight Display cabinet. They did not design, install or inspect the display. As the report by Brasfield and Gorrie indicates, Fish Construction expressed concern over the stability of the cabinet to KPS and B&G before it was installed. Fish Construction has fully cooperated with the investigation and has no information about what was done concerning the stability of the display at the time it was installed and inspected. They hope the architect, installer and company hired to inspect the work will provide answers so a tragedy like this never happens again.

That case is scheduled to go to trial in December.

Meanwhile, the investigation into what happened at the Birmingham airport continues.

