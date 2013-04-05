Tributes held this weekend for Luke Bresette

There will be a moment of silence for Luke Bresette at 10:05 a.m. Saturday at a little league game in Avondale Park.

Hundreds of Luke's classmates released balloons into the air in his memory at the St. Thomas More School in Kansas City.

Many of the tributes to Luke Bresette pay homage to his love of sports.

Visitation takes place tonight for Luke Bresette, the 10-year old boy killed in a tragic accident at the Birmingham airport when a monitor fell on him and his family.

Friday afternoon there was a balloon release at his school in Kansas City, St. Thomas More School. Luke's 600 classmates honored his memory by releasing hundreds of red, white and blue balloons into the air.



Luke's funeral is planned for Saturday in Kansas City.



Also tomorrow, a local tribute is planned for Luke in Birmingham. A moment of silence will be held during a little league baseball game at Avondale Park.



"I'm hoping it will provide some solace for them," Christine McLean with Southside Ball Association said.

The SBA is the group organizing the moment of silence, which will be held at exactly 10:05 a.m., the same time Luke's funeral begins. His family chose that time because Luke was an avid sports fan and Major League Baseball games start at five after the hour.

His family has asked that those children attending the visitation tonight to wear a shirt representing either their favorite team or one of Luke's favorite teams in his honor.

Although we have not heard directly from Luke Bresette's parents during this difficult time, they do address the way in which he died briefly in his obituary.

A portion of it reads, "Our very much loved Luke Alexander Bresette was taken from us on March 22, 2013 in Birmingham, Alabama as a result of a very tragic and unnecessary accident at the airport."

The family says they are very grateful for all the love, prayers and thoughts that have come in from all over the nation.

They add that these next two days will be difficult but family and friends have provided tremendous support.

