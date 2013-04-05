Judge sets robbery trial of ex-Auburn player

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) - A judge says a former Auburn football player will go on trial next week on robbery charges.

Lee County Circuit Judge Chris Hughes cleared the way during a hearing Friday for Mike McNeil's trial to begin as scheduled on Monday.

McNeil's lawyer was trying to withdraw from the case, a move that prosecutors say could have meant a postponement.

The judge refused to let defense lawyer Ben Hand drop McNeil as a client, meaning the trial goes ahead.

McNeil is among four former Auburn football player charged in a residential holdup in 2011. Hand says McNeil turned down a plea deal and maintains he is innocent.

Former Auburn player Antonio Goodwin was convicted last year and already is in prison.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.