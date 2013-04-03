Funeral plans announced for Luke Bresette

Luke Bresette, far right, was a fan of the Kansas City Royals. Source: Facebook

Luke's dad posted this photo of his son wearing a Kansas City Royals hoodie during their Spring Break trip to Destin. Source: Facebook

The funeral plans for Luke Bresette, the 10-year-old boy killed by a falling arrival/departure sign at the Birmingham airport, have been announced.

Luke Bresette's father posted the information on his Facebook page Tuesday.

Both the visitation and funeral Mass for Luke will be held at the St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Kansas City, Mo. The Bresette family is from the Overland Park, Kan. area.

The visitation will be Friday, April 5 starting at 5 p.m. The Bresette family is asking children who attend to wear a shirt representing either their favorite team or one of Luke's favorite teams. Luke's dad refers to his son's favorite team, Butler, on his Facebook page. He also posted photos of Luke wearing a Kansas City Royals shirt while on their Spring Break trip to Destin, Fla.

The funeral Mass for Luke will begin Saturday, April 6 at 10:05 a.m. Luke's dad said the unusual start time relates to Luke's love of Major League Baseball, in which all games start five minutes after the hour.

In the post about his son's funeral plans, Luke's father thanked friends and family for all of their "prayers, thoughts and support."

The accident at the Birmingham International Shuttlesworth Airport also injured two of Luke's brothers and their mother. All of the members of the Bresette family have been released from the hospital.

The city of Birmingham is collecting donations for the Bresette family through a donation fund set up through Cadence Bank.

The fund was started by the FBI - Birmingham Citizens Academy Alumni Association after they found out that Luke Bresette's father is an alumnus of the Kansas chapter of the association.

So far the city has collected $8,000 for the family. Donations to the Bresette family can be made at any branch of Cadence bank.



Copyright 2013 WBRC. All rights reserved.